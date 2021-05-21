Memorial Day observance planned

The VFW and American Legion Posts in El Dorado will conduct a Joint Memorial Day Service at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado on Monday May 31st at 11:00 a.m.

Master of Ceremonies will be Lewie Cooper (USAF/RET) and Past State Commander of the VFW KS.

Guest speaker will be LT. Col Dave Carpenter, Commander, 177th Information Aggressor Squadron Mc Connell AFB

Programs will be available at the service courtesy of Carlson & Kirby Morris Funeral Homes.

The public is cordially invited to attend.

Free Summer Meals Available to Children in Andover

The Kansas Food Bank and St. Vincent De Paul Church will partner to provide summer meals for children in Andover as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be distributed as a “Grab & Go” on Tuesday, June 1, and Mondays, June 7 – August 9, 2021. Distribution is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Church, 123 N. Andover, Rd. Each child will receive a prepackaged distribution of meals for the week. Children must be present to receive a meal bundle.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Free meals are available to all children ages 1-18.

For additional information please contact the Kansas Food Bank at 316-265-3663.