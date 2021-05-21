Butler Grizzly Magazine staff takes gold at Kansas Collegiate Media Conference

Year after year, both Butler Community College student publications bring home numerous awards from the Kansas Collegiate Media conference.

Reoccurring for 2021, the conference was held virtually instead of in Wichita due to COVID-19. The “Grizzly Magazine” and the “Butler Lantern” newspaper members represented the college with a total of 27 awards overall.

This year, the “Grizzly Magazine” won a Gold Medal overall in the Magazine-Yearbook division, competing against two- and four-year schools. The co-editors for the “Grizzly Magazine” are Austin Lee of Wichita, Madeline Reida of Goessel and Braden Ford of Rose Hill. Other staff members include Kylee Chain of Cheney, Kylee Delmar of Wichita, Jayce Doolittle of Iola and Jayden Stanley of Conway Springs.

The “Butler Lantern” received Bronze in the All-Kansas Two-Year Newspaper division. The editor-in-chief for the “Butler Lantern” is Maya Hall of Wichita. Other staff members include Managing Editor Hallie Mayes of Wichita; Freelance Movie Reviewer Hayden Cole of Wichita; Cynthia Nava of Sacramento, California; Naomi Galindo of El Dorado; Riley Wagner of Emporia; Tori Wilson of El Dorado; Ma’Kayla Coller of Lawrence; Jordan Plowman of Wichita and Annette Bernsten of Conway Springs.

Students were guided to their success by Mike Swan, the “Grizzly Magazine” advisor and Amy Chastain, the “Butler Lantern” advisor.

Those interested can view the last issue of the “Grizzly Magazine” at: bit.ly/grizzlymag.

The following students from “Grizzly Magazine” won 12 awards:

· Jacob Minter – Wichita Northwest High School (Wichita, Kansas)

o First Place – News/Event Photography

o First Place – Magazine Cover

o Second Place – Table of Contents

o Third Place – Magazine Cover

o Honorable Mention – Cover Design

o Honorable Mention – Visual Headlines (All-Schools category)

· Kylee Delmar – Maize High School (Wichita, Kansas)

o Second Place – Feature Photography

o Honorable Mention – Feature Photography

· Madeline Reida – Goessel High School (Goessel, Kansas)

o Second Place – Spot News/Event Writing

o Third Place – Feature Writing

· Julia Nightengale – Goessel High School (Goessel, Kansas)

o First Place – Special Pages for Magazine

o Honorable Mention – Feature Writing

· Nicolas Quinones – Wichita South High School (Wichita, Kansas)

o First Place – Magazine Cover

o Third Place – Magazine Cover

· Ethan Neuway – Wichita Northwest High School (Wichita, Kansas)

o First Place – Magazine Cover

o Second Place – Table of Contents

o Third Place – Magazine Cover

· Kaylee Stout – Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School (Valley Center, Kansas)

o First Place – Special Pages for Magazine

The following students from the “Butler Lantern” won 13 awards:

· Riley Wagner – Emporia High School (Emporia, Kansas)

o Honorable Mention – Sports Feature Writing

· Tori Wilson – Circle High School (El Dorado, Kansas)

o Second Place – Spot & Event Writing

· Ma’Kayla Coller – Topeka High School (Lawrence, Kansas)

o Third Place – Sports Action Photography

· Amanda Smith – Goessel High School (Goessel, Kansas)

o Second Place – Breaking News

o Third Place – Breaking News

o Third Place – Front Page Design

o Honorable Mention – Front Page Design

· Jordan Plowman – Wichita East High School (Wichita, Kansas)

o First Place – Infographics

· Madalynn Wilson – Pratt High School (Pratt, Kansas)

o Second Place – Review Writing

o Second Place – Editorial Writing

o Honorable Mention – Spot & Event Writing

· Annette Bernsten – (Conway Springs, Kansas)

o First Place – Review Writing

· Carlie Pracht – Bishop Carroll High School (Wichita, Kansas)

o Third Place – Front Page Design

o Honorable Mention – Front Page Design