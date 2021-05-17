'Friday Night Live' on the way

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

Last summer, El Dorado Music Lessons instructor Timm Gaughan and his students performed at the corner of First and North Main Street in El Dorado on Friday evenings.

This year, they will be hosting “Friday Night Live” each Friday this summer, beginning May 21.

What began as an opportunity for students to practice before a live audience has turned into a community event boasting vendors and food trucks, as well as live entertainment.

In addition to instrumentalists, Gaughan hopes artists of all types will join the event.

Anyone wishing to participate should contact El Dorado Music Lessons at 316-213-9144. The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with set up starting at 5:30 p.m. each week at the corner of Second and Main Street in El Dorado.

Dates are: May 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 2, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, and 20.

“Friday Night Live” is free and open to the public.