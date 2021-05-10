Book drive entering final push

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

Jefferson Knapp, owner of Kraken Books, Ltd. is doing something he has wanted to do since the pandemic began last spring. He is holding a book drive fundraiser for the five elementary schools in El Dorado and Towanda.

Kraken Books, Ltd., is a publishing company located in El Dorado, and they have a goal to donate one book to every child in each of the elementary schools.

“This has been heartbreaking seeing kids’ lives changed this drastically,” said Knapp. “Their world is already small, and when you throw all this at them, it is no doubt affecting them.”

According to Krake Books' Facebook page, the publisher is seeking donations for more than 900 books to go to El Dorado Elementary Schools and more than 500 for Circle of Towanda elementary schools.

The book to be donated is a children’s book titled “Take It From Me” and was written by Knapp and former K-State Wildcats football coach Bill Snyder. The story is centered around Coach Snyder’s famous ’16 Goals for Success’ that he instilled in his teams throughout his Hall of Fame 25-year career.

“We made it fun and easy for kids to learn these valuable life lessons and you don’t have to be a Wildcat fan to appreciate them,” Knapp said.

To help fund the book donations, Knapp is asking businesses and individuals to partner with Kraken Books to cover the cost of each book, which is $3.50. The El Dorado and Towanda school districts are able to provide a gift receipt for donations and a donation sticker with the name of the donor will be placed at the front of each book.

“There are over 1,400 kids that we’d love to get this book to before the end of the school year between May 19-28,” said Knapp. “You never know how much something like this will mean to a kid who’s going through tough times.”

Individuals who would like to donate, should contact Kraken Books at (316) 308-6945 or via email knapp@krakenbooks.com