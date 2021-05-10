Governor's scholars announced

About 18 students from Butler County schools were recently named Governor's Scholar's by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Governor's Scholars program honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.

Those earning the honor from Butler County include:

Andover Central High School — Hannah Lee, Kate Paulsen

Andover High School — Eleanor Braynock, Ethan Huynh, Joseph Rather

Augusta High School— Justin Ashenfelter, Forrest Tuschhof

Berean Academy, Elbing — Andrew Templin

Bluestem High School, Leon — Kiona Brown

Circle High School, Towanda — Adison Cornali, Noah Stanyer

Douglass High School — Dylan West

El Dorado High School — Isabelle Haahr

Flinthills High School — Michael Hunter, Matison Totty

Remington High School, Whitewater — Lucy Entz

Rose Hill High School — Sarah Baden, Caden Dinkel

This year the program honored 498 students statewide, down from 531 one year ago. This year, 99.6 percent of those honored report plans to attend college, 52.8 percent.

This program is coordinated for the Governor by the Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force. It is funded by donations from private sector businesses in Kansas. The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force was formed 30 years ago to strengthen public confidence in education. The following organizations are members of the Task Force: American Association of University Women, Kansas State Board of Education, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Congress of Parents and Teachers, Kansas State Department of Education, Kansas-National Education Association, Kansas School Public Relations Association, Kansas State High School Activities Association, Kansas League of Women Voters, and United School Administrators of Kansas.