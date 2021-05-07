Poppy month declared in El Dorado

Members of the Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit #81 in El Dorado appeared before the City Commission May 3 to receive a Poppy Month Proclamation from Mayor Bill Young of the City of El Dorado.

Reading from the proclamation Young said, “Whereas, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower which pays tribute to the war dead, and aids the living veterans and their families; and

“Whereas, the poppy as a memorial for the American war dead is a tradition which began in the years following the First World War; and

“Whereas, the contributions are used solely for children and youth and Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation in our local community;

“Now Therefore, I, Bill Young, Mayor of the City of El Dorado, do hereby proclaim the month of May, 2021 as; ‘Poppy Month’ in the City of El Dorado, Kansas, as an expression of gratitude to the men and women of this country who have risked their lives in defense of the freedoms which we continue to enjoy as American Citizens.”

Unit #81 Auxiliary members Barbara Trent, Vicki Adams and Karen Hasting were on hand to give poppies to everyone in attendance. While the poppies are not for sale, the Auxiliary will be handing out poppies this month and donations are accepted.

“All donations received will be used by The American Legion Family for their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families,” said Hasting , incoming Unit #81 President.

According to the National Department of the American Legion Auxiliary, “The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by our veterans while protecting our freedoms. Wear a poppy to honor those who have worn our nation's uniform.”