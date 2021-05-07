Mayor hosts prayer breakfast

Deanna Bonn

Butler County Times Gazette

After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast resumed this year on May 6 at the El Dorado Civic Center.

Mayor Bill Young welcomed guests and shared the history of the day National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation,” Young said. “It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.”

This year’s guest speaker was Robin Forpahl. In addition to her testimony, scripture readings were shared by Harold Harmon. Jenna Short sang hymns and a closing prayer was given by Pastor Jordan Friesen of First Baptist Church.

El Dorado’s observance coupled with a Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast began in early 1980’s by Jean Plummer and then Mayor Ed Blake. The event is organized by the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce.