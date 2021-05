EL DORADO. – Butler art students are holding their Student Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11 in the Erman B. White Gallery at the 700 building.

Ceramic pieces, drawings, and paintings will be available to purchase. All public are welcome to shop.

The artwork for sale will be both projects students have created for school throughout the year and pieces they specifically made for the sale.