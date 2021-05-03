BCC musicians to offer Mother's Day concert
Chad Frey
Butler County Times Gazette
Butler’s vocal music department will perform at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover on May 9. The show will feature the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Headliners, A Cappella, Smorgaschords, and Noteables ensembles. This concert will be the first in-person performance with all ensembles since March 2020 due to COVID-19.
There will be two performance times, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required to attend. The concert will be held outdoors; guests should bring lawn chairs and blankets as desired. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.
The Capitol Federal Amphitheatre is located at 1607 E Central Ave, Andover, KS 67002.