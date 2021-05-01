Poker Run launched for Augusta Young Life

The first-ever Poker Run benefitting Augusta Young Life will be 2 p.m. May 2 at Three Cross Ranch, 1214 E. Rolling Hills Drive, in Augusta

ATVs & UTVs welcome. The 43 mile event begins at Three Cross Ranch and extends East and Southeast. $40 cash entry fee at the gate—includes a t-shirt. Registrations are welcome at the start of the event.

The run is sponsored by Jay Hatfield Motor Sports of Wichita, Raptor Manufacturing, Scholfield Honda, and Mid-Kansas Auto Auction.

Young Life is a Christian ministry that reaches out to middle school, high school, and college students in all 50 of the United States and in more than 100 countries around the world.

Donation made to sound project

Augusta White Eagle Credit Unio recently donated $5,000 to the Augusta downtown sound system project.

Sugar Shane's Cafe, Downtown Augusta, Inc, and City of Augusta are partnering to bring a streaming audio speaker system to Augusta's #RedBrickDistrict on State Street. The system will allow Augusta to stream ambient mood music throughout downtown and improve sound capabilities for outdoor events.

Fore more information, contact Shane Scott at Sugar Shane's Café or Jayme Chapin with Downtown Augusta Inc.

BCC trustees remove mask requirements

Butler Community College Trustees met April 13 for their regular monthly meeting.

Trustees voted to remove the masks restriction after May 28. Beginning May 29, masks will be recommended, but not required. All classroom, office, and meeting room seating will be set up to allow for 3 feet of social distancing.