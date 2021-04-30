Butler Grad, Disney Employee to Present at Butler Community College Life Enrichment

Butler Community College’s Life Enrichment will host Kate Garnes on at 9 a.m. May 4.

Originally from Missouri, Garnes is a proud Grizzly and Shocker graduate. After getting her associate degree at Butler and her bachelor’s degree in music from Wichita State, Garnes headed down to the sunshine state of Florida to work for the Walt Disney Company as a performer. She had the honor of performing in several stage shows and parades across Disney property. In 2016, Garnes finally realized her dream of being a youth motivational speaker. She went part time at Disney so that she could pursue speaking full time. When it isn’t a global pandemic, Garnes can be found touring the country speaking to teens about how to find their worth and their value when nobody shows up to tell them they are worthy or valuable. In 2019, Garnes’ first book, “Mixtape: How to Stop Listening to the Recordings of Your Past” was published through Amazon.

Garnes currently resides in Orlando with her cat Mozzie. She is working on her second book and waiting for the pandemic to pass so she can love on the hearts of teens again. Follow Garnes on all social media @kategarneslive or visit her website www.kategarnes.com.

Life Enrichment is meeting virtually on the first Tuesday morning of the month during the school year. Meetings take place online via Zoom or YouTube. The link to access the meetings is available on the Butler website at www.butlercc.edu/life-enrichment. Meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge to attend. Those who attend regularly are encouraged to register so they receive monthly newsletters announcing the programs. New members are always welcome.

For more information about Life Enrichment, contact Trisha Walls at 316-218-6355 or twalls@butlercc.edu.