Courier engagement announced

Timothy and Nancy Deters, Baileyville, are excited to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Caitlin Ann Deters to Christopher Lee Nobert, son of Lisa Nobert, Manhattan, KS.

Caitlin is a 2012 graduate of B&B High School and a 2016 and 2018 graduate of Washburn University’s Radiologic Technologist and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs with an Associate’s degree in Allied Health and a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Imaging. She is currently employed at Geary Community Hospital as a radiologic & CT technologist and sonographer. Christopher is a 2011 graduate of Flinthills High School, a 2013 graduate of Butler Community College with an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts, and a 2015 graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. He is currently employed at KS StateBank as a commercial credit analyst Assistant Vice President.

Caitlin is the granddaughter of Dorothy and the late Roy Heiman, Seneca, and LeRoy and Gladys Deters, Baileyville. Christopher is the grandson of Larry and Linda Nobert, Clyde.

The couple will be married May 29, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baileyville. Following the wedding, there will be a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Seneca. The couple will be residing in Manhattan, KS.