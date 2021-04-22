Legion group honors administrative professionals

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

Formerly known as Secretary’s Day, National Administrative Professionals Day, is celebrated on the Wednesday of the last full week in April. This year the local American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit No. 81 in El Dorado, wanted to acknowledge some of the hardest working Administrative Professionals in El Dorado - those working for the school district and the city.

“We have so many unsung heroes,” said Karen Hasting, ALA member. “They often work behind the scenes, keeping everything together for those out in the field. After such a hard year, we wanted to do something to acknowledge them and let them know we see all their hard work.”

On Wednesday, April 21, members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 81 delivered single, long-stem red roses to Administrative Professionals at El Dorado Public Schools USD 490 Administration Office, Blackmore, Grandview and Skelly Elementary Schools, El Dorado Middle School and El Dorado High School as well as City Hall, the Engineering Department, Public Works and Utilities.

“We really do appreciate all they do for us,” said Virginia Ball, member of the ALA. Ball and Hastings were appointed by the unit to select a different group, or organization, each month within the community and recognize them with a special acknowledgement.

“We are fortunate to have such great support in our community and we want to honor those who help make our lives better” Ball said.

The ALA Unit meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion George Ball Bingo Hall in El Dorado.

All members are encouraged to attend as well as those wishing to learn more about the organization. The American Legion Auxiliary is an organization of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion. Some are also veterans.