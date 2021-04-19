Forpahl to speak at prayer breakfast

Butler County Times Gazette

Located downtown in El Dorado, Robin’s is a well-known and popular women's apparel store. What may not be as well-known is the story behind Robin Forpahl’s success inStories business and life.

On May 6th, Forpahl will be this year’s guest speaker at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. She will be sharing her testimony of how faith helped her overcome an addictive time in her life and brought her to celebrating 19 years in business in El Dorado

. According to Jean Plummer, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Chairman, “The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is an annual event hosted by the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce celebrating the National Day of Prayer. El Dorado Mayor Bill Young, encourages all to come celebrate this day with each other.”

The breakfast will be at 7 a.m. May 6 at the Civic Center. Tickets are $12 per person and reservations should be made in advance, at the Chamber office located at 201 E. Central; by calling 316-321-3150; or by e-mail at www.eldoradochamber.com.

Observation of the National Day of Prayer will continue with prayer around the Flagpole at the Butler County Courthouse at 12 p.m. Both events are open to the public.