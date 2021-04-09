Taxes due

Second half 2020 taxes are due on or before May 10.

Those filing a payment under protest must return the protest form at the time of payment, or if paid through escrow before May 10. Protest forms with instructions to pay online or file an appeal are available online at bucoks.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas recognizes SBAMH

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has designated 17 of its contracting hospitals as Blue Distinction® Centers for Maternity Care as part of the national Blue Distinction Specialty Care program that recognizes hospitals for providing quality and affordable care.

Included in the recognition this year is Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital of El Dorado.

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated hospitals that show expertise in delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community. The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program evaluates hospitals on quality measures for vaginal and cesarean delivery.

To receive a Blue Distinction Centers+ designation, a hospital must meet the same quality criteria as Blue Distinction Centers while also meeting requirements for cost efficiency.

"We are committed to giving our members access to the best in healthcare. We are excited that so many Kansas hospitals are doing such truly great work," said Matt All, president/CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. "Each facility recognized as a Blue Distinction Center is meeting rigorous quality metrics in all phases of their maternity care programs and, in doing so, delivering better care for our members and all Kansans.”

For more information about the program, visit bcbs.com/bluedistinction.