VA rep coming to El Dorado

Michael Yoho, Veterans Service Representative, Kansas Commission on Veterans’ Affairs Office, will visit El Dorado from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the American Legion Post 81 Bingo Hall, 1801 W. Central Avenue, El Dorado.

By appointment only, Yoho will be able to help with the following: Service-Connected Compensation Claims, Non-Service-Connected Pensions, Aid and Attendance, Survivor Pension, Burial Benefits, VA Headstones or Markers, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), Health Care Benefits and many other benefits.

Yoho for an appointment at: 785-220-5183 or e mail Michael--michael.yoho@ks.gov. All State COVID-19 safety guidelines will be adhered to. Please provide: Discharge Papers, Marriage Licenses, Birth Certificates, and financial paperwork. Original will be copied and returned to the Veteran. All appointments are private and confidential and you must schedule and be seen by appointment only!

If you have questions or need further information concerning the above information you may contact American Legion Post 81 at 316-321-3767 or e mail amlegion@ed.kscoxmail.com.

Mayoral prayer breakfast scheduled

The Mayor's Prayer Breakfast is traditionally held in May on the National Day of Prayer. This breakfast is a way to gather those in El Dorado who have the best interest of the city at heart.

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce invites volunteers, citizens, city commissioners, local leaders, the mayor and others to join together, bow their heads and pray for the future of El Dorado and its citizens.

This year the prayer breakfast will be 7 a.m. May 6 at the El Dorado Civic Center, 201 E. Central. Tickets for the breakfast are $12. For reservations or more information call 316-321-3150 or email reception@eldoradochamber.com.

