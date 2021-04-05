Legion recognizes teachers

Deanna Bonn

Butler County Times Gazette

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit #81 in El Dorado first delivered apples to teachers in February for Valentine’s Day, but were only able to take them to the elementary schools due to a winter storm.

This past week they were able to finish their mission of delivering apples to all the teachers in the El Dorado school district when they took apples to El Dorado Middle School and El Dorado High School. “

We know they have had a rough year, so we wanted to let them know that we appreciate them,” said Karen Hasting, member of the ALA Unit #81.

Each basket was filled with gala apples, one for every teacher at each school, and attached to each apple was a note that said “You are the apple of our eye.”

The ALA Unit meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the American Legion George Ball Bingo Hall in El Dorado. All members are encouraged to attend as well as those wishing to learn more about the organization. The American Legion Auxiliary is an organization of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion. Some are also veterans.