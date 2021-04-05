Butler ranks top community college and fourth overall in the state  at KAB

Special to the Times-Gazette

On March 11, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters announced the winners of this year’s Student Production awards. Ten Butler students received 12 awards for radio and television programming created over the past year. In Kansas, all two-year and four-year programs compete against each other. Butler received four times as many awards as all other two-year colleges combined, and ranked fourth in the state compared to undergraduate awards received by four-year universities. Over the 24 years the KAB has sponsored a student production competition, Butler has received 100 first place awards, 78 second place awards, and 95 honorable mentions for a total of 277 awards.

The following Butler students received awards from the KAB. Normally, awards are presented at a luncheon held during the organization’s Student Seminar, but due to COVID-19, the April 8 seminar will be virtual. First and second place winners receive custom plaques, while those receiving an Honorable Mention take home framed certificates.

· Tucker Ashburn – Riley, KS

o 2nd Place – Undergraduate Radio – Newscast 3 days/week or less “KBTL News Update 1-27-21"

· Owen Berk – Derby, KS

o 2nd Place – Undergraduate Radio – Entertainment Program “The Cave 3-10-20”

· Deanna Bonn – El Dorado, KS

o 2nd Place - Undergraduate Radio – Public Affairs Program “El Dorado 150th Celebration Season BG AW Ellet Part 1”

o 2nd Place - Undergraduate Radio – Documentary “Women in STEAM Week Gala”

o 2nd Place - Undergraduate TV – News Anchor

o 2nd Place - Undergraduate TV – Documentary Program “More Than A Crown”

o Honorable Mention – Undergraduate TV – Newscast 3 days/week or less “BuCo Nation # At Home”

· Kameron Buss – Valley Center, KS

o 1st Place – Undergraduate Radio – Documentary Program “DOOM!”

· Ross Cole – Wichita, KS

o 1st Place – Undergraduate Radio – Newscast 3 days/week or less “KBTL News Update 2-20-20”

o Honorable Mention – Undergraduate Radio – DJ Personality “DJ R Cole”

· Wesley Hager – Sedgwick, KS

o 2nd Place – Undergraduate Radio – Entertainment Program “The Cave 3-10-20”

· Bryce Hirayama – Fresno, CA

o Honorable Mention – Undergraduate Radio – Sports Play-By-Play “Butler Men v. Cowley”

o Honorable Mention – Undergraduate Radio – Entertainment Program “Bases Loaded 2-27-20”

· Raymond Hoare – Derby, KS

o Honorable Mention - Undergraduate Radio – Sports Play-By-Play “Butler Men v. Cowley”

· Madeline Reida – Goessel, KS

o 1st Place – Undergraduate Radio – Newscast 3 days/week or less “KBTL News Update 2-20-20”

· Riley Wagner – Emporia, KS

o 2nd Place – Undergraduate Radio – Newscast 3 days/week or less “KBTL News Update 1-27-21

2021 Undergraduate/Intern Awards “Medal Count”

o University of Kansas – 20

o Kansas State University – 14

o Fort Hays State University – 13

o Butler Community College – 12

o Pittsburg State University – 9

o Baker University – 4

o Cloud County Community College – 3