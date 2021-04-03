Hospital chief recognized

Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital recently announced President and CEO, Leonard Hernandez, was recognized as one of Ingram’s Magazine’s ‘50 Kansans You Should Know’ Class of 2021.

Ingram’s Magazine has been a business publication in Missouri and Kansas for more than 45 years.

“We are thrilled, yet not surprised Leonard was chosen for such a deserving recognition,” said Suzie Locke, President of the Board of Trustees of SBAMH. “Our board knew Leonard had the experience and drive to take our hospital to the next level, and this selection exemplifies one of many reasons why Leonard is a great fit.”

This is the 11th anniversary of the 50 Kansans You Should Know program with this year’s group bringing the number to 550 Kansans profiled since 2011. To view Ingram’s Magazine, click the link below. Hernandez is featured on page 44. https://www.omagdigital.com/publication/?i=700210&p=1&pp=1&view=issueViewer

Airport receives grants

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recently announced $17,461,313 in U.S. Department of Transportation grants for 28 Kansas regional airports for repairs and upgrades.

“Local airports help bring economic opportunities and critical resources to communities across Kansas,” said Sen. Moran. “It is vital for Kansans to have efficient ways to reach and connect with the rest of the world, and these grants are an investment into the future of our rural airports.”

The Augusta Municipal Airport qualified for three grants associated with a runway realignment project. The grants include one for $685,000, one for $150,000 and one for $406,000

Quilt guild to meet

The Crazy Quilters Quilt Guild will meet 7 p.m. April 8 at the Senior Center, 210 E. Second Ave, El Dorado.

Presenter will be Cynthia Washburn from Needle in a Haystack.

New members are encouraged to attend.