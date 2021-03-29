Local Author Donates to Library

Deanna Bonn

Butler County Times Gazette

Sierra Marie Bonn is passionate about STEAM education. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

She is so passionate about it, in fact, that she wrote and illustrated a children’s book in order to empower the next generation of learners. "Innovators: Women in History Who Have Made Positive Contributions to STEAM" is the title of her book targeted toward third through fifth graders.

She recently donated a copy to Bradford Memorial Library in El Dorado. Bradford is where Bonn says she learned to read.

“The summer reading programs helped develop my love of reading,” Bonn said.

When working to promote her social impact initiative, “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” Bonn knew immediately she wanted to write a book to help spread its message. Bonn works to educate and engage students by sharing her book with classrooms, camps and community partners.

She highlights the stories of influential women in STEAM in order to show the next generation that they can innovate, too.

“Of all the STEAM workers in the United States today, only 1 in 5 of them are women,” said Bonn. “In order to bring that number to parity, we need to show young women their potential to become innovative scientists, architects, computer engineers, artists, singers, marketers, and teachers.”

Bonn not only works with young women, but boys and girls of all ages.

“While incredible strides have been made, we still have a long way to go,” she said. “We also need to show everyone else women have the potential to thrive in innovative careers.”

Bonn keeps no profit from the sales of her book. She sells them as a one-to-one initiative.

“For every book sold, one is donated to a school or community library,” said Bonn. “Everytime a book is sold, I look for places to donate one. We have donated books across Kansas, as well as several states across the country, and in Canada, Haiti and now Croatia.”

“My goal is to donate a book in every county in Kansas,” said Bonn. “I am always looking for supporters. If individuals or businesses would like to help me reach that goal, they can learn more at my website: letsgofullSTEAMahead.com.”