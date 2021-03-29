Legion Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 81 recently held a fundraiser raffle to benefit veteran’s programs.

The prize was a crocheted afghan made and donated by Donna Church. The lucy recipient of the afghan was Wendy Michael.

“This project was created to help raise money for the Auxiliary to give to the veterans,” said Unit #81 Member, Karen Andersen. Members of the American Legion Auxiliary participate in a variety of fundraising efforts that allow them to serve the local veteran population and their families. These programs directly and indirectly touch the lives of all Americans.

Local programs include the Poppy Program, Troop Care Packages, Christmas Gift Shops, Girl’s State, College Scholarships and many others.

“The American Legion Auxiliary is a patriotic service organization, with more that 900,000 members world-wide,” according to the national organization. “With the philosophy of ‘Service, not Self’ the American Legion Auxiliary develops a strong spirit of volunteerism in its members who have joined together in the fellowship of giving to others,” according to the organization.

To learn more about the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #81 and its membership opportunities, please contact the Captain Edgar Dale Post #81 at (316) 321-3767 or visit the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Kansas website at www.kslegionaux.org.