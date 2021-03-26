TFI offering free coffee

Get to Rusted Rooster of Andover first thing in the morning Sturday, and you coffee could be on The Family Initiative.

TFI has donated $100 that will be put towards paying for the coffee of the first lucky customers to come in and order. Customers will receive their free coffee, along with a ‘pay it forward’ card that giving t information about TFI.

"The goal of this is to spread awareness about the need for foster homes in this area," said Curtis Anderson, recruitment supervisor for TFI Family Services. "Our recruiter, Cathy May, will be at the Rusted Rooster from 8 a.m.to noon that day to hand out flyers and answer any questions."

TFI is a child welfare agency offering services including foster and kinship care, domestic and international adoption, counseling support and education, TIPS-MAPP training and visitation and exchange centers. The Family Initiative, Inc. is the parent company providing services in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.