Four Butler Students Receive the PTK Kansas All-State Academic Team Award

Rodney Dimick/BCC

Special to the Gazette

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) still held the Annual All-State Academic Team Ceremony virtually to recognize and celebrate this year’s award recipients. The event is usually a luncheon held in Topeka with legislators and college leadership in attendance.

Four Butler Community College PTK members earned placement on the prestigious All-State Academic Team this year and are now considered for the All-USA National Academic Team:

· Kaylie Hansen (Maize High School / Pre-Medicine)

· Ivette Martinez-Jimenez (West Wichita High School / Business Administration)

· Jessie Nibarger (Circle High School / Elementary Education BEST)

· Abraham Olvera (Dodge City High School / Software Development)

Butler celebrated in the Dankert Board Room at the Hubbard Welcome Center with the honorees, PTK Advisor Chrissy Baker and President Kim Krull. Friends and family members of the honorees were also able to join the zoom meeting to celebrate. Each honoree received a medallion and a scholarship.

Baker emphasized delight in the awarded students, saying, “We are so proud of our Butler students and their achievements and how they will leave and make our world a better place.”

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, founded in 1918, is the largest honor society for two-year colleges, with 1,285 college chapters in all 50 states and abroad. More than 3 million students have been inducted since the organization’s founding, with nearly 134,000 inducted annually.