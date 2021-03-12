Sweet Success: Chamber hosts 'Chocolate Crawl'

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce planned the first ever Chocolate Crawl for Feb. 13, however due to extremely low temperatures brought on by the Polar Vortex, the event was rescheduled for March 6.

“I thought the Chocolate Crawl was a success,” said Cameo Rector El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Director. “It not only provided the Chamber with additional operating funds but as I was crawling myself.”

Crawlers were not disappointed. With a bright, clear day and temperatures climbing into the 60’s, downtown El Dorado was alive with pedestrian traffic as participants made their way into local businesses to sample the chocolate treats. Twenty-one business locations throughout El Dorado volunteered to be “chocolate stops.” Each provided sweet treats with several businesses handing out gift bags with treats.

“My hope for this event was to provide community involvement that was enjoyable while also bringing value to our businesses owners,” Rector said. “After the event, a participant reached out to me and said she had so much fun with her daughter and granddaughter. Not only did they get to spend time together and gather lots of great chocolate items, they found some new businesses they didn’t know existed.”Participants were given a passport-like ticket that had the names and locations of chocolate stops printed on the back. As they went from location to location, the ticket would be checked off by each business.

According to Rector, the goal of the Chamber Chocolate Crawl was to increase exposure of El Dorado’s business community and show what they have to offer.

“I would like to thank both the businesses owners and chocolate crawlers for their participation and involvement,” Rector said. “I am excited for the potential this event has to offer and we hope to continue it.”