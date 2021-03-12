'More than a Crown:' El Doradoan creates documentary

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

El Doradoan Sierra Marie Bonn, currently holds the title of Miss Southwest 2020 and is a candidate for the job of Miss Kansas 2021. She will be the featured guest on “Everyday El Dorado'' on KBTL 88.1 The Grizz at noon March 17 to promote her upcoming documentary, "More Than A Crown."

"More Than A Crown" chronicles Bonn's journey to Miss Kansas and will air on BCTV Channel 20 at 6 p.m. March 19.

In the documentary, she shares her personal struggles, and perseverance, as she works toward the ultimate job of Miss America. But before she can apply for the job of Miss America, in the historic 100th anniversary year, she must first obtain the job of Miss Kansas.

It is a job Bonn has been preparing for, and working toward, since her introduction to the Miss America Organization in 2013. In 2012, Bonn won the title of Miss Frontier’s Outstanding Teen, and qualified to participate in the Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen Competition in Pratt, Kansas, that following summer.

“Once at Miss Kansas, I really got to see what it was like to be a part of the Miss America Organization. I really enjoyed earning scholarship dollars and I knew it was something I could see myself pursuing,” Bonn said.

After competing in 2013 and 2014, she stepped away from competing. “It was a tough time for me personally, and I share more about it in the documentary,” said Bonn. “But the intention behind the documentary is not only to share my journey. My goal is to highlight the history and heritage of the Miss America and Miss Kansas Organizations. I am proud to be a part of an organization that values scholarship and empowers women,” said Bonn. “The mission statement of the Miss America Organization is 'to prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women’ and the documentary shows how that translates at the local level,” said Bonn.

In the radio interview airing March 17t Bonn shares interesting facts about scholarship programs, throughout the past 100 years, and a little known fact about the first Miss Kansas to wear the sash at Miss America, who also happens to be from El Dorado.

“During El Dorado’s 150th celebration, it is really exciting to share how our local history intersects with the history of Miss America during its 100th year,” Bonn said.

The episode can be heard on KBTL 88.1 The Grizz in El Dorado, Kansas, and online at kbtl.butlercc.edu More information on the documentary, More Than A Crown, can be found online at documentary.sierrabonn.com