Chamber director focused on future

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

Cameo Rector has a passion for small business in El Dorado. Rector is the new Executive Director of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce and stepped into the position in the middle of October 2020.

Rector discovered El Dorado when looking for colleges to attend. She moved to El Dorado to attend Butler Community College and decided to make Kansas her home.

“I am originally from Wauneta, Nebraska, which is six hours away and is located in the Southwest corner of Nebraska.”

Prior to joining the chamber Rector worked at Robin’s clothing store on North and Main, for approximately four years. It was while working at Robin’s, that Rector discovered her love of El Dorado and found her passion for small business in El Dorado.

“El Dorado has become my home and when the position at the Chamber opened up, it felt so right,” Rector said. “As much as I tried to ignore it, because I was happy at Robin’s, I just kept feeling pulled in this direction and I’m so happy I did.”

While her daily activities can range from keeping in communication with chamber members both in person and via newsletters, sending and collecting invoices, to scheduling ribbon-cutting ceremonies with new members. Her eyes light up when she hints at the events planned for the future.

While COVID-19 has created challenges to many events, Rector is excited to implement new initiatives and has her eyes set on bringing them to fruition. The Chamber will be holding their annual year in review as a virtual meeting this year and Rector is looking toward 2021 to be a year of renewal for the Chamber of Commerce.