BCC program to explore rural entrepreneurs

Butler Community College’s Life Enrichment will host Ron Wilson at 9 a.m. March 2

Wilson will present “Ruralpreneurs: Tumbleweeds and Talents in Kansas Communities.” Ruralpreneurs are innovative entrepreneurs who built successful enterprises in small town Kansas.

Wilson is director of the Huck Boyd Institute and his Kansas Profiles column is published by newspapers across the state including the Butler County Times Gazette

This presentation highlights real-world examples of Kansas entrepreneurs who have built businesses and created jobs and opportunities in a rural setting. Additionally, this presentation honors the emerging role of diversity, technology, and telecommunications that have brought profound changes in society.

Wilson has served as a legislative assistant; a staff member for the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; and as vice president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives. He produces a weekly radio program and news column about rural Kansas called Kansas Profile.

“Ruralpreneurs: Tumbleweeds and Talents in Kansas Communities” is part of Humanities Kansas's Movement of Ideas Speakers Bureau, featuring presentations and workshops designed to share stories that inspire, spark conversations that inform, and generate insights that strengthen civic engagement.

Life Enrichment is meeting virtually on the first Tuesday morning of the month during the school year. Meetings take place online via Zoom or YouTube. The link to access the meetings is available on the Butler website at www.butlercc.edu/life-enrichment. A YouTube version is viewable live and for a minimum of two weeks afterwards. With YouTube, there is no option for interaction with the speaker.

Meetings are open to everyone and there is no charge to attend. Those who attend regularly are encouraged to register to receive monthly newsletters announcing the programs. New members are always welcome. For more information about Life Enrichment, contact Trisha Walls at 316-218-6355 or twalls@butlercc.edu.