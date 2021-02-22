Bonn to participate in National Engineers Week at WSU

The Wichita State University College of Engineering is celebrating Engineers Week 2021 from February 22-26, with events and activities designed to promote the engineering profession. Engineers Week was originally founded in 1951 by the National Society of Professional Engineers and National Engineers Week is recognized this year from February 21-27th.

Sierra Marie Bonn, Miss Southwest 2020, of El Dorado will lead “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” will be at 1 p.m. Thursday live on Facebook.

Sierra Bonn, senior in Engineering Technology and founder of “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead” is hosting a virtual tour of Partnership 2 and the GEEKS Tutoring Center. During the tour, Bonn will feature various faculty, staff, and engineering students in conjunction with “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.” Faculty and staff will be available for questions to share their reflections and advice for future women in STEAM. If you know any girls or young women who may be interested in STEAM fields, please encourage them to join this community-wide, virtual event.

The week begins with the Golden Calculator Search and continues all week long. Five golden calculators will be hidden among the buildings on campus that house College of Engineering programs (Wallace Hall, Jabara Hall, Engineering Building, Beggs Hall, John Bardo Center, and Partnership 2). Clues will be announced daily on the College of Engineering’s Instagram account (@wsu_engineering).

Students who find any one of the golden calculators and return it to the Engineering Student Success Center by noon on Friday will receive up to $50 of WSU merchandise of their choice from the WSU Bookstore. Only one prize per College of Engineering student can be redeemed.

The College of Engineering Trivia Night will be on Tuesday, February 23rd at 7:00pm and held via Zoom.

Wednesday, February 24th, is Insta Engineering Day and will be held Live on Instagram throughout the day, (10:00am, 12:00pm, 2:00pm, 7:00pm). Students can learn more about the Engineering Student Success Center Staff and answer some trivia questions to win some awesome prizes.

Prizes will be:

● 10 a.m.: Amazon Echo Dot (4t h Gen)

● Noon: JBL Clip 4 Speaker

● 2 p.m.: $100 WSU Bookstore Voucher

● 7 p.m.: $50 Bookstore Voucher and a X-Pen Writing Pad

The Black History Month Celebration will be on Thursday, February 25th from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Wallace Hall Lobby and GEEKS (Great Expectations Engineering Kansas Scholars) lab. Black History Month buttons and treats will be available to showcase the Engineers Week featured keynote speaker, Roy Moye III, who will speak on Thursday evening. The first 150 students will get exclusive College of Engineering gifts.

Thursday evening at 7 p.m. via Zoom, Roy Moye III will be the Keynote Speaker “An Evening with Roy Moye III: Black History Month & Engineers Week.” Moye will be sharing some of his experiences at Wichita State and will be available for students to ask him questions about his career and passion for helping others succeed. Students who attend will be entered to win an Amazon Echo Show 8.

Moye is an enthusiastic advocate for STEM and has a passion for sharing the importance of this career field to the next generation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Mathematics at Wichita State University.

After completing his degree, Moye began working for Spirit AeroSystems as a Structural Design Engineer where he currently designs airplane parts for the Boeing 777 Sustaining Program. Throughout his collegiate and professional journey, Moye has worked and volunteered with and for several STEM organizations and initiatives and was a member served as the Region 5 Chairperson of the National Society of Black Engineers and empowered many black and brown engineering students as they pursued their degrees.