McVays to mark the  78th

A.W. And Helen (Kirkpatrick) McVay are celebrating their 78th wedding anniversary. They met in high school and were married January 16, 1943 in El Reno, OK. A.W. Served three years in the Army with 2 1/2 years spent in the 85th Div. of the Fifth Army in N. Africa and Italy during WWII. After his return from the service the couple established McVay Cleaners in Augusta. They owned and operated the local business for 44 years. The couple have one daughter, Connie (Bruce) Bourget and one deceased son, A.W. III. They enjoy 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.