Two Bullpup boys grapplers advance to Substate

It was not quite the showing that the McPherson Bullpup boys' wrestling team was looking for at Towanda on Feb. 13 — of the seven Bullpups qualifying for regionals only Brock Burgess and Gavin Richardson advanced to the upcoming substate tournament Feb. 20 at McPherson High School.

At 113 Burgess came through the backside of the bracket — after losing to Augusta's Cannon Carey Burgess defeated Talan Cantrell of Wellington via a disqualification before winning by fall over Connor Barnes of Lindsborg-Smoky Valley in 2:49. Burgess ended the day with a loss by fall to finish 2-2 overall and in fourth place.

At 152 pounds Gavin Richardson fell in his opening round match before picking up a 6-3 over Tristan Randles of Abliene and 10-2 win over Caleb Purvis of St. George-Rock Creek. Richardson ended the day with a loss to Gabe Krug of El Dorado.

At 120 pounds Treyton Pelnar opened the day with a fall over Boeden Whitted from Rose Hill in 4:45. before Grady Fox of Augusta handed Pelnar a 3-1 loss. William Gomez of El Dorado eliminated Pelnar with an 8-0 major decision.

Lorenzo Cruzen opened his day at 126 pounds with a loss, before collecting a fall in 2:20 over Will Weber from Wellington. Crusen was elminated by Garett Kalivoda of Clay Center Community after a 3-1 decision.

Collin Pearson opened the 138 pound bracket with a loss before pinning Colin Green of Wellington in 4:45. Nick Cruickshank of Wamego eliminated Pearson with a fall in the next round.

Devin Frantz opened the day at 170 with a 7-4 win over Cade Evans of Rose Hill, before falling to Garret Davis of Augusta. Frantz bowed out of the tournament in the next round, losing by fall to Trevan Biddle of Winfield.

Carter Spotted Elk both of his matches at 195 pounds.

Of the teams expected to compete Saturday, Andale will bring ten wrestlers while Augusta, Colby, El Dorado and Goodland will bring seven. Matches are scheduled to begin at noon.

The class 4A state tournament will be Feb. 27 at the Tony's Pizza Events Center.