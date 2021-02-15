Happy days: Valentines, Galantines observed

Deanna Bonn

Butler County Times Gazette

Valentine's Day, and "Galatine's Day," was observed Feb. 13 and 14. There were two area celebrations for the days — one by the American Legion of El Dorado and another, new, celebration at Walter's Pumpkin Patch near Burns.

Celebrating Teachers

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit #81 in El Dorado wanted to recognize local teachers this year for Valentine’s Day.

“We know they have had a rough year, so we wanted to let them know that we appreciate them,” said Karen Hasting, member of the ALA Unit #81.

The unit made gift baskets for each of the El Dorado Elementary schools to express that gratitude. Each basket was filled with gala apples, one for every teacher at each school, and attached to each apple was a note that said “You are the apple of our eye.”

Accompanying each basket was a sign that read, “Have a Happy Gala-ntines Day.”

The baskets were delivered prior to Valentine’s Day and the extreme winter weather and low temperatures prevented the group from gathering to create baskets for the middle and high schools, but they intend to once it is safe to do so.

The ALA Unit meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. at the American Legion George Ball Bingo Hall in El Dorado. Their next meeting will be March 10. All members are encouraged to attend as well as those wishing to learn more about the organization.

The American Legion Auxiliary is an organization of male and female spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion. Some are also veterans.

Walter's

Mothers and daughters. Sisters. Aunts and cousins. Friends, old and new, gathered at Walters’ Farm and Pumpkin Patch on Feb. 12 to celebrate one another with a Galentine’s event.

The event is new to The Walters’ Farm this year. “

These extra events are not something we have to do,” said Angie Day, Events and Marketing Coordinator. “It’s something we want to do. I’ve been really blessed to see Carol and Becky’s [Walters] heart. They want to have a community where people can come and be safe and have memories together.”

In addition to a macaroni and cheese dinner, a dessert bar and wine from Jenny Dawn Cellars, the women were serenaded with songs like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Road 23 and a dance floor provided space to sing and dance along.

The evening also provided an opportunity for attendees to take photos with one another in order to commemorate the special time together. Brenda Dahna, Bluestem teacher, attended with several of her co-workers because they needed a girls night.

“We had lots of laughs,” said Dahna. “Lots of good food and good company.”

The Walters’ Farm and Pumpkin Patch is traditionally open during the fall and extends through Halloween with “Pumpkinfest.” However, they can host events year round for private parties, such as birthdays and weddings or corporate events such as annual meetings, fundraising dinners or team building activities.