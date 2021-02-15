Central launches grad program

Central Christian College of Kansas recently announced the launch of its first graduate program, offering a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership.

"This marks the beginning of a long-standing dream for many on campus, as well as the Board of Trustees," said Dr/ Gary Anderson, chair of the Board of Trustees. "We are elated and so pleased that President Favara kept the vision alive and pressed forward to achieve the goal – what an accomplishment during this difficult and challenging time."

That challenging time is pandemic, which has forced colleges and schools across the nation to adapt and rethink how educational services are delivered.

The new program will include online and "bended" options — meaning a mix of online and in-person instruction. Scheduled to begin in spring 2021, the master's program will include specific concentrations for Business Management, Criminal Justice, Healthcare Administration, Organizational Leadership, and Crises Management.

Professors and students will use resources currently utilized by the school's undergraduate online program, which was first launched in 2011.

"The timing just seemed right for us," said Dr. Leonard Favara, president of the college. "Over the past few years, we have advanced both in technology and resources. This leap to the graduate level is merely an expansion of the vision to provide a transformative educational experience to any person desiring to become a faithful steward of heart, mind, body, and soul. To me, that includes graduate students."

According to college administration, the Masters in Strategic Leadership degree seeks to enhance and refine the tactical skills needed for effective leadership. Unlike an MBA, the Master of Science in Strategic Leadership focuses both on people and processes, providing opportunities for immediate impact in the workplace. Ultimately, participants will be equipped with tools and resources to set a course toward transformative organizational leadership.