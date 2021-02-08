USD 490, YMCA team up for after school program

Deanna Bonn

Butler County Times Gazette

As USD 490 begins preparing for the 2021-2022 school year, the school district is partnering with the YMCA to evaluate the need for after school childcare. The partnership could potentially offer an after school program in one of the elementary school buildings.

The YMCA KEY After School Program is an after school program for elementary school students. The program would be operated by Wichita YMCA Child Care and Camp branch and housed in a USD 490 elementary school. Transportation would be provided to the program site for students who attend a different USD 490 elementary school.

The program would begin immediately after school is dismissed and end at 6 p.m. on days when USD 490 schools are in session. If schools are closed or released early, the after school program would not be open.

Pricing is dependent upon the number of days of participation, per week, and must be pre-paid at the beginning of each week. For example, the cost for students attending 1-2 days per week, is $40 per week; 3-5 days per week, is $60 per week. YMCA members will receive a $5 weekly discount. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

At least 15 students are needed to participate in the program in order to get it up and running.

The program is contracted through the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) and will accept DCF funds for weekly fees.

Interest in the program is being evaluated through through an interest form that can be filled out online: https://forms.gle/CF6PgzY8g8Wt9Z726 Those interested in learning more are requested to contact the USD 490 District Office at 316-322-4800.