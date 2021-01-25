Chamber to host 'Chocolate Crawl'

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

The El Dorado Chamber of Commerce is hosting their inaugural “Chocolate Crawl” Feb. 13 with the event being sponsored by Graphic Concepts, Inc.

“The chocolate crawl is a fundraising initiative for the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce that supports our local businesses,” said Cameo Rector, El Dorado Chamber of Commerce Director.

Touted as the sweetest thing ever, the “Chocolate Crawl” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating area businesses. During that time, attendees will travel from business to business, while satisfying their sweet tooth. The act of crawling on hands and knees is not recommended.

“Chocolate locations will be revealed at the time of ticket purchase,” said Rector. That’s part of the fun, kind of like a speakeasy. You need a ticket to learn the locations.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the El Dorado Chamber office located at 201 E. Central. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by calling 316-321-3150 or by sending an email to ​crector@eldoradochamber.com

Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.