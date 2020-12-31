Butler County Times Gazette

Oreta “Pauline” Pershall, 94 of El Dorado, died December 30, 2020 at Homestead of El Dorado. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 3 from 5-7pm at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home in El Dorado Services will be at the First Christian Church of El Dorado on Monday January 4 at 11:00 am with Interment to follow at Walnut Valley Memorial Park.

Pauline was born in Towanda to Floyd Basil Mc Kinney and Lena Pearl (Mosier) Mc Kinney. She was a 1944 graduate of El Dorado High School. After graduation she attended Wichita State University formally Fairmount College with studies in music.

She was united in marriage to Billy J Pershall September 14,1947 in the First Christian Church of El Dorado.

Pauline worked at KT Oil in El Dorado for a brief time and then moved on to be a stay at home wife and mother. As her daughters grew, she found great joy as a Girl Scout Leader and kept busy with the many scout activities . Her love of music continued and she began teaching piano lessons in her home after school. She had finally found her niche!!! Over a span of more than 20 years she taught over 125 young folks from the surrounding El Dorado area. Many recitals were held in the Pershall family home. Her membership in the Piano Teachers league gave her students an opportunity to shine. Many of her students went on to study a career in music performance and music education. She was able to infuse her passion for music into so many young people. At different points in her life, she was the church pianist for local churches. Her talents were also displayed in a local El Dorado group called the Mother Singers. Add a weekly commitment to the Pink Ladies of Susan B Allen Hospital and she was always busy.

Retirement from piano teaching came when her husband retired from one of the local refineries. Then it was onto great adventures all over the USA in their RV.. They saw a good portion of the country while working in a stop to any Major League Baseball Park.. The goal was to hit them all but unfortunately they didn’t quite make it.

Family was everything to Pauline and she will be missed by all.

Pauline is survived by daughters, Sandy and husband Harold Cooper of El Dorado and Karen and husband Robert Harvester of Hays, daughter-in-lawman Edith Waugh ; grandchildren, Scott Duncan, Craig Cooper, Sondra Engel, Jason Ault, Susan Dick, Joel Harvester, Bethany Engel, Liesel Wittner, And Elizabeth Hingst and 17 great grandchildren with 2 more arriving soon, and 2 great great grandchildren with another on the way!

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Robert Mc Kinney, two infant brothers, grandson Chris Cooper, sons in law, Kent Duncan and Loren Ault.

Memorials have been established with the Pershall Family Memorial Scholarship at Butler County College or the First Christian Church of El Dorado.