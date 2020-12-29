Butler County Times Gazette

Joe Morgan Megredy, 57, of rural Leon, died Dec. 19, 2020, in a tree-cutting accident east of Leon, KS. Joe was a paramedic with the Butler County Emergency Medical Service for more than 25 years. Most recently he was senior operations manager for PK Safety. He and his son, Chris, also operated the Hickory Creek Hay Company.

A private service will be held at First United Methodist Church. Burial will take place next to his parents at Sunset Lawn Cemetery, also of El Dorado. Cremation has taken place.

Memorials have been established with Butler County Rural Fire District #9 of Leon and with The National Kidney Foundation. Contributions may be sent to the Carlson Colonial Funeral Home, 200 S. Star, El Dorado, KS 67042.

Born June 16, 1963, he was the youngest of Richard and Mary Jo (Smith) Megredy’s five children. He was raised in El Dorado and graduated from El Dorado High School in 1981. He was an emergency mobile intensive care technician (paramedic) and was the assistant director of the Butler County EMS before leaving in 2007 and later joining PK Safety. He also taught emergency medical service classes at Butler Community College and served on the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services for 16 years.

In 1983 he married Vicki Hiedeman. The couple later divorced.

He is survived by their children Courtney (Daren) Lawellin and son Caden (Joe’s pride) of Woodward, OK., Chris (Thenia) Megredy of rural Leon; Jordon (Josh Love) Megredy of Laverne, OK.; Kaleigh Megredy of Haysville; his siblings, Kim (Dave) Matthews of El Dorado, Jan (Vaughn) Langley of Wichita, and Tod (Jill) Megredy of Salina; and numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved dog Hailey; and thousands of bees who resided in hives he built.

He was preceded in death by his grandsons Conner and Case Lawellin, his parents, and a sister, Jodi Cline, who died Dec. 10, just nine days before his passing; and his Uncle Bob Megredy among others.

