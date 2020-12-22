Flint Hills teacher awarded scholarship

MANHATTAN — Kristin Sangals, Title 1 instructor at Flinthills Intermediate School, USD 492, Rosalia, was recently awarded a $500 Teacher Scholarship by the Kansas Association of American Educators, a non-union professional educators’ association serving Kansas educators.

Sangals will be using the funds to attend an online 2-day International Dyslexia Conference.

“KANAAE enjoys the opportunity to provide educational opportunities to our members,” said Garry Sigle, KANAAE executive director. “As a professional association we are committed to helping educators attend events through our scholarship and grant program they may not otherwise be able to participate. We know it’s the students who ultimately benefit.”

The winners of the KANAAE Teacher Scholarships and Classroom Grants are selected by a committee of their peers from across Kansas. All educators are encouraged to apply.

KANAAE provides teacher scholarships and classroom grants exclusively for Kansas educators twice a year. The grants can help pay for a variety of materials for the classroom and scholarships can be used to cover a wide variety of expenses including tuition, books, conferences, and workshops. The next application deadline is March 1. For more information visit www.kanaae.org.