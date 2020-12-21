Butler County Times Gazette

Augusta – Shirley Ann Nichols, 84, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Shirley was born February 27, 1936 in Arcadia, Kansas, to Amos and Gladys (Norris) Krieger. She married Floyd Nichols on May 3, 1956 in Wichita. She was a homemaker all her life. Shirley enjoyed art, going to museums, learning about space and sea life. She especially loved her family and her dogs.

Shirley is survived by her children, Vicki and husband John of Sun City Center, Florida, Kim and husband Roger of Andale; brother Jimmy Krieger of Arcadia; sister Betty Kenney, of Wichita; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 6 great, great, grandchildren; and 1 great great, great grandchild.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Bill Krieger.

Visitation will be Tuesday December 22nd. from 1-2 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. both at the Dunsford Funeral Home of Augusta.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.