Happy Holidays: Hospital hosts food drive

What started out as a small holiday celebration for staff at Susan B. Allen Memorial hospital turned into something else — a food drive for the Butler County Homeless initiative.

"Our employees are truly one of a kind," said Holly Landon, Executive Director of Foundation and Community Relations for the hospital.

The food drive grew out of an holiday party planned by the hospital Employee Appreciation Team.

This team employee lead committee meets weekly to discuss topics and ideas based around developing and encouraging employee morale and connection.

"With over 300 employees and incredibly busy schedules, it can be a hard task to feel connected with your peers," Landon said. "For the month of December our SBA Employee Appreciation Team wanted to do something for our community in conjunction with holiday treats we were planning to give our staff. We found out that the Butler Homeless Initiative had been struggling with the need for several items for their shelter."

As a result, of items for the shelter were collected and delivered last week.

The Employee Appreciation Team and hospital Senior Leadership Team came together to serve Hot Chocolate with the fixins and cookies ‘to-go’ for hospital staff members.

"While our staff made their way to the SBA Café for their treat, they dropped of donations to the Butler Homeless Initiative," Landon said. "We have such a thoughtful and giving staff who always goes out of the way to do things for others. #SBAProud #OurSBA"

The result was a truckload — literally — of food to be given to the homeless shelter.