Butler County Times Gazette

El Dorado – Nelda Jo Bangs, 88, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Nelda was born on Friday, July 22, 1932 in Lamont, Kansas to Julius and Arline (Berry) Fankhauser. Nelda is survived by her daughters, Sigrid Oriley, of California, Lisa Armagost of Arkansas, Dana Mamaril who lived with her; and 7 grandchildren. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard, and son Richard Jr. Service will be held at a later date. (Our Logo) - Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.