Lyman Gene Bergen, 58, of Valley Center, KS, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Lyman was a long term resident of New Hope Services in Valley Center, where he was well-loved by the staff and his fellow residents.

Visitation 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Lyman was born on February 9, 1962 in Ethiopia where his parents, Al and the Helen Bergen, were missionaries. He lived at home with his three older brothers, Mike, Myron, and Lowell, until they returned stateside on furlough in 1965. At this time, due to his many physical and mental challenges, he moved into Kansas Neurological Institute in Topeka. Later, after the Bergens returned to the Augusta, KS area, Lyman was moved to New Hope Services. He more recently spent some time at Medicalodges of Goddard.

Lyman enjoyed seeing his family (his Dad remembers the long hugs he would give him when visiting), car rides, outings, people-watching, mail from family, interactive Christmas and Halloween decorations, animals, an occasional cola, and blue jeans.

Lyman will be missed by family and New Hope friends, but we can imagine what a sweet reunion he had with his mother in heaven, in his new body.

Lyman is survived by his father, Alvin Bergen; brothers, Mikeal Bergen and wife Rita, Myron Bergen, and Lowell Bergen and wife Karen; and nine nieces and nephews.