Butler County Times Gazette

Helen Lance, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home in Augusta, KS.

Visitation 9:00 a.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta with graveside service to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS both Saturday, December 19, 2020 with step son, Loice G. Lance officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church 7421 SW Church Road Augusta, KS 67010.