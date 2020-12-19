Butler County Times Gazette

Dick Eugene Cannon, age 86, of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on December 12, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1934 in Emporia, Kansas to Jesse and Blanche Cannon. Dick proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, which led him to enjoying a long career in the heating and air business.

He married the love of his life, Mary Lynn Kircher, on April 14, 1956 in Emporia, Kansas. During their marriage they moved back and forth between Kansas and California several times for work, but Dick’s heart belonged in Kansas and after retiring from property management in Long Beach, California in 1988, they settled in Kansas for good.

They spent their time together raising their family and traveling all over the United States in their 5th wheel. He was always eager to find out “what was on the other side of the next hill”. He also enjoyed driving through the Flinthills of Kansas, watching the cattle grazing in the pastures, and going on trail rides in the mountains of California on horses that he raised.

Dick also loved listening to music and loved to dance with his wife. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. Dick loved to tell stories about his children and grandchildren to anyone who would listen.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ann Welborn, Mary Martin, Dale Cannon, and Robert Cannon; wife, Mary Cannon; son, Michael; and grandson, Kaden. Dick is survived by his children, Jeanie (Dwight) Doolittle of El Dorado, KS, Kathy Preasmyer of Lancaster, CA, Lee (Dee) Cannon of El Dorado, KS, Tony (Kassy) of Norco, CA, John (Kim) Cannon of El Dorado, KS, and Debby (Zach) Eaton of El Dorado, KS; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations in Dick’s name can be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association at 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 or The Department of Veteran’s Affairs at 5500 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita, KS 67218.

Dick will lay in state at Carlson Funeral Home on Thursday December 17th from 9-5. The rosary will follow at St. John’s the Evangelist Church at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3pm, at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church. Please sign his online guestbook at kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com.