City of El Dorado gives service awards

Deanna Bonn

Times-Gazette

The city of El Dorado recognized employees with service awards at the city commission meeting on Dec. 7.

Police Chief Kurt Zeman was recognized for 40 years of service with the city of El Dorado. He began with Public Safety and has held positions of Patrol Officer, Master Public Safety Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant and Police Captain. He has been Police Chief since 2013. Continuing education is important and Kurt has led by example, being a Certified Firearms Instructor and graduating from Leadership Butler, Wichita State University’s Mini MPA program, the Kansas Police Administrator Seminar and the Kansas Association of Chief a Police Command Development Academy.

Allen Stalnaker was recognized for 25 years of service. He began working for the city at the cemetery in 1994, before transferring to Public Utilities to work as a maintenance man for water distribution and sewer collections. He worked his way up to Operator II before transferring to Public Works, then returning to Public Utilities where he currently works as an Operator III and Crew Leader.

Brad Meyer was recognized for his 25 years of service to the city of El Dorado. He is the director of public works and began as a recycle laborer moving up to sanitation superintendent, public work superintendent and assistant public works director. Brad now serves as public works director. He has also served as “Hotdog Griller” for many Fourth of July picnics and has coached many youth league teams.

Tad Schlesener was recognized for 25 years of service to the city of El Dorado. He began as a meter reader for water distribution for two years, and from there, he moved into a maintenance position working on a distribution and collections crew. Overtime, he worked his way up to an Operator and is currently an Operator III, serving as a Crew Foreman for the department. Tad completed Butler Leadership training in 2017.

Jack Zimmerman was recognized for 20 years of service to the city of El Dorado. He began with the city as a volunteer in 1998, before being hired as a firefighter. Jack has held the positions of Driver/Operator, Senior Drive Operator and Lieutenant before obtaining his current position of Captain in 2016.

Kevin Wishart was recognized for 15 years of service to the city of El Dorado. He began as the Recreation Programmer, then moved to Recreation Superintendent and now serves as Parks and Recreation Director. Kevin has worn many hats for the city including HR director, coach, referee, lifeguard and kickball champion.

Sue Meyer was recognized for 15 years of service to the city of El Dorado. She began with the city as the Solid Waste Coordinator, then transferred to Landscape Specialist and now serves as a Facilities Manager. Sue does everything from park maintenance and installing playgrounds to planting the beautiful flowers seen around town. Gabe Hutson was recognized for 10 years of service with the city of El Dorado. He is a Sanitation Lead Person in the Public Works Department.

Sam Humig was recognized for 10 years of service with the city of El Dorado. He began as a Patrol Officer. He’s also served as a canine handler; instructor for firearms, taser, asp and handcuffing; and is currently in the Criminal Investigations Division as the Detective Sergeant.

Kevin Leinart was recognized for 10 years of service to the city of El Dorado. He is a building maintenance worker in the Public Works Department.

Kurt Bradshaw was recognized for 10 years of service to the city of El Dorado. He is an equipment operator in the Public Works Department and is most often seen driving the street sweeper around town.