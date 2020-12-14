Church to host drive-thru dinner, living nativity

Deanna Bonn

Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) wil host a “Community-wide Christmas Drive thru Pickup Dinner” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the church, 430 Eunice Street in El Dorado.

“It's a lot of work but the nicest part of the drive thru is that the older people who can't get out much right now can do this,” said Church Secretary Susan Sherwood. “Our whole goal is to bring the community together.”

Santa will also be on hand to give everyone treats.

The dinner menu includes turkey and gravy, cheesy potato casserole, seasoned green beans, a hot roll and christmas jello surprise cake. A sugar free dessert is available, upon request. Pre-orders are appreciated, but not required and can be made by calling the church at 316-321-4235. Payment is due at pickup. Meals cost $7.00 each or to serve a family of 5-6 people, costs $30.00. Meals will be picked up by coming to the drive thru on the east side of the church under the carport.

Greeters will take payment and deliver meals to all of the vehicles.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be observed during food preparation and delivery, which includes the wearing of masks and gloves by food handlers.

The church will also hold a Community Drive Thru Live Nativity with live animals and a luminary display from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 20.

A donation of a non-perishable item is requested but not required. The food items will be donated to the Salvation Army food pantry.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” Sherwood said.