Holiday lights in El Dorado downtown

Deanna Bonn

Be sure to put "Take a Stroll Down Main Street" on your holiday bucket list this year and check out all the beautiful window displays.

That is exactly what many shoppers during Old Fashioned Christmas as they made their way past cheerfully decorated windows throughout downtown.

As a part of Old Fashioned Christmas, El Dorado Main Street held their annual Merry & Bright Window Decorating Contest which encourages local businesses to light up the downtown for the holiday shopping season.

1st place went to the El Dorado Public Schools USD490 Administration Office located at 124 W. Central. 2nd place is El Dorado Family Dentistry, located at 202 N. Main. 3rd place is Walter’s Flowers & Interior located at 124 N. Main. 1st runner up is BrewCo Coffeehouse and Dilly Deli located at 139 N. Main. And 2nd runner up is Heads ‘n Toes Salon located at 231 N. Main.

“We are so very thankful to all of our fabulous businesses,” said El Dorado Main Street Executive Director Emily Connell, “They truly help create an 'Old Fashioned Christmas' feeling in El Dorado.”