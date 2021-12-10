El Dorado hosts Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street

Deanna Bonn

Old Fashioned Christmas brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the weekend activities which culminated in the Christmas tree lighting at the Historic Butler County Courthouse on Dec. 4.

Mayor Bill Young, along with the Spirit of Christmas Mary Martha Good, was joined by Miss El Dorado Little Princess Juliana Maples, Miss El Dorado Princess Faith Grove, Miss Golden Road Suzannah Bowden and Miss Butler County Sierra Marie Bonn, in a countdown to light the community Christmas tree and officially signal the start of the holiday season.

The tree lighting followed the El Dorado Main Street Christmas parade which included 48 entries. Awards were announced for the winners in each of three categories.

The Children’s Favorite category winners were: 1st place, Evergy; 2nd place, Trinity United Methodist Church; and 3rd place, Arrow Wrecker Service. Honorable mentions were: Girl Scout Troop 40183, City of El Dorado, Butler Electric Cooperative and Velocity, Pony Parties Plus, Bluestem Vintage Auto Club, Advance America, Hope Covenant Church, El Dorado Fire Department and Santa Claus.

The Best Overall Design category winners were: 1st place, Evergy; 2nd place, Butler Electric Cooperative and Velocity; and 3rd place, Pioneer Balloon. Honorable mentions were: El Dorado Fire Department, T & D Tire and The Grounds Guy.

The Best Theme Related category winners were: 1st place, Butler Electric Cooperative & Velocity; 2nd place, Evergy; and 3rd place, Tri County CASA. Honorable mentions were: T & D Tire, Cardinal Creek Farm, Pioneer Balloon, Cub Scout Pack 222, City of El Dorado, and Santa Claus.

The Old Fashioned Christmas weekend kicked off with Thankful Thursday and included horse drawn wagon rides through downtown in addition to the numerous businesses and vendors open late and offering specials.

On Friday, a Remembrance Tree ceremony was held at District 142. The tree is available for the community to place an ornament in memory of a loved one who is unable to be present and celebrate the holidays this year. The tree is located in the lobby of District 142 and ornaments can be placed throughout the season.

Saturday was a busy day for Santa as he started the day in Oil Boom Town at the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum. In addition to visiting Santa in the Foster School House, guests were able to step back in time for a look at what an old fashioned Christmas in El Dorado might have looked like during the oil boom of the 1920’s.

After collecting Christmas wish lists and taking photos, Santa made his way to Charley’s Appliance to visit with more kids while cookies, made by Mrs. Claus, were handed out.