Devotional: Prince of Peace

Special to the Times-Gazette

The idea of peace seems to appeal to most people in theory, but not so much in practice. For example, it doesn’t take much moral excellence or imagination to desire a world of peace. It gets tricky, however, when the necessary pathway to bring such peace to our world runs straight through my sinful heart. Multiply that sobering fact by every member of the human family and all the bold predictions and clever resolutions attempting to usher in world peace quietly fade. The world is indeed desperate for peace, but its arrival will come, indeed did come, from a most unexpected source.

The prophet Isaiah saw the advent of peace coming hundreds of years in advance. His words are recorded in Isaiah 9:6, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Councelor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (ESV) That this son’s name is, Prince of Peace must’ve caused the hearts of many to burst with hope. However, the Prophet’s words came to Israelites living in Judah and Jerusalem during a time when there was anything but peace. The Assyrians from the north would soon sweep down and destroy the northern tribes, taking them into exile. For the unbelieving his words must have been the epitome of absurdity. But for those brave few having the audacity to believe his inspired word, their hearts would have begun to be filled with that very peace.

It’s easy to compare the human heart with the people of Israel in the days of Isaiah. Without faith in God’s promise it exists and even attempts to thrive within its unpredictable world of chaos. Tempted to boldness and bravery it even performs actions and maintains attitudes that are motivated by the ubiquitous fear of being forgotten forever. To actually experience peace within such a volatile environment is impossible, not withstanding the many illusions of its possibility. Like Israel, the human heart needs a new king, a different ruler, who can deliver the peace that it so desperately needs. During Christmas Christians celebrate the first advent of Jesus Christ, The Prince of Peace! He came into this chaotic world and planted the seed of peace in the soil of believing hearts, making it grow by his grace. He’s coming again to finish his work and to establish peace forever.

David Gibbs

Pastor, FBC Towanda