Augusta woman feted in photo contest

Winners have been announced for the 10th annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas (RTK) photography contest.

Crystal Socha, Augusta, earned an honorable mention in the contest.

Each summer, RTK invites amateur and professional photographers of all ages to submit photos that showcase the mission of RTK and Kansas’ ranching heritage. The mission of RTK is “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”

Justine Henderson of Minneapolis was the grand prize winner in this year’s contest. Her photo was taken in the hills near Saint George at the Lazy N Ranch during an evening of checking heifers.

Rachael Sebastian of Tribune won the Fan Favorite category by receiving the most votes on RTK’s Facebook page.

All other category winners were chosen by a panel of judges. Winners in each category were: Landscape – Tony Ifland, Cedar; Livestock – Emma Miller, Emporia; People – Greg Kramos, Manhattan; Sunrise/sunset – Bruce L. Hogle, Leawood; KLA Member – Marisa Betts, Dorrance; Youth – Emma Rohrbaugh, Caldwell; and Honorable Mentions – Crystal Socha, Augusta; and Jen Free, Randolph.