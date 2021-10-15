Monday Study Club distributes yearbooks

Butler County Times Gazette

Susie Patterson launched a new year of programs for Monday Study Club at the organization’s opening meeting at the home of Linda Sanders on October 11.

The theme, “The Wonderful World of Kansas People and Places” will address history, introduce several El Dorado citizens who have made significant contributions to our culture, and provide opportunities to explore our state. To connect with the theme, Sanders distributed a short quiz where members matched facts about famous El Doradoans to the contributions they made to our city.

In the business meeting, members addressed the following topics: welfare projects, courtesy opportunities, membership, club history, future programs, and club membership.

Hostesses Sanders and Sharon Mangels served Halloween treats and frosted sugar cookies.

In addition to those previously mentioned, the following also attended: Wanda Butterfield, Sue Flowers, Pat Garrison, Karen Hamilton, Judy Kuttler, Susie Patterson, Sue Reynolds, Janice Shaffer, Judy Shipley, and Kay Zang.